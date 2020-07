City loses 1-0 at Southampton after moment of magic by Adams Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Making his 30th appearance of a frustrating first season at the club, Adams pounced on a loose ball after City defender Oleksandr […] 👓 View full article

