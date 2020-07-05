Southampton stun Manchester City as Che Adams breaks Premier League duck in sensational fashion
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Che Adams’ long wait for a Premier League goal finally came to an end as his sublime strike earned Southampton a brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City. Just three days after putting champions Liverpool to the sword, City were unable to breach a resolute Saints defence and were undone by a piece of brilliance by […]
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports