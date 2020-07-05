Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southampton stun Manchester City as Che Adams breaks Premier League duck in sensational fashion

talkSPORT Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Che Adams’ long wait for a Premier League goal finally came to an end as his sublime strike earned Southampton a brilliant 1-0 victory over Manchester City. Just three days after putting champions Liverpool to the sword, City were unable to breach a resolute Saints defence and were undone by a piece of brilliance by […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat

Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat 00:53

 Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in their defeat to second-placed CIty.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview [Video]

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, with both sides in need of three points at opposite ends of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City [Video]

Sane completes move to Bayern from Manchester City

Leroy Sane completes his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

City loses 1-0 at Southampton after moment of magic by Adams

 SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Che Adams scored from a spectacular long-range lob for his first goal for Southampton to earn a surprising 1-0 win over Manchester...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this