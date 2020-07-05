Formula 1: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas wins 2020 Austrian Grand Prix as 'chaos and carnage' reign with nine drivers not finishing the race Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas went from pole to a win and never dropped from the front of the field but behind the Fin was utter chaos as nine drivers didn't finish a hectic Austrian Grand Prix.Australia's Daniel Ricciardo predicted...


