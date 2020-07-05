Formula 1: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas wins 2020 Austrian Grand Prix as 'chaos and carnage' reign with nine drivers not finishing the race
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas went from pole to a win and never dropped from the front of the field but behind the Fin was utter chaos as nine drivers didn't finish a hectic Austrian Grand Prix.Australia's Daniel Ricciardo predicted...
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..