Rugby league: Manly Sea Eagles star Addin Fonua-Blake sent off for referee slur in heated NRL thriller Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Kiwi Addin Fonua-Blake is in strife after calling the referee a "f***ing retard" during a heated NRL match.Manly forward Fonua-Blake immediately launched a rearguard action by approaching whistler Grant Atkin to apologise,...

