Barcelona president insinuates VAR bias towards Real Madrid in stunning outburst Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Barcelona comfortably saw off Villarreal on Sunday night with a 4-1 win, but Josep Maria Bartomeu was not best pleased as VAR chalked off another goal for his club Barcelona comfortably saw off Villarreal on Sunday night with a 4-1 win, but Josep Maria Bartomeu was not best pleased as VAR chalked off another goal for his club 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien



Barcelona manager Quique Setien says the VAR might not be being used correctly. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this