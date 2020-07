Rugby league: Joey Leilua savaged after horrific 'dog shot' on Panthers' Dylan Edwards Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Joey Leilua might just be the most hated man in the NRL right now.The Wests Tigers centre has come under fire for a sickening "cheap shot" on Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards during Saturday evening's loss at Bankwest Stadium... Joey Leilua might just be the most hated man in the NRL right now.The Wests Tigers centre has come under fire for a sickening "cheap shot" on Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards during Saturday evening's loss at Bankwest Stadium... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Tweets about this