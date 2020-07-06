Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United want Diego Forlan advice about 18-year-old winger – report

The Sport Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Manchester United are looking to seek advice from Diego Forlan before making a firm offer for Uruguayan prospect Facundo Pellistri, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to sign the 18-year-old in the upcoming transfer window. The same article […]

The post Man United want Diego Forlan advice about 18-year-old winger – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grandparents create 'Camp Pop N J' [Video]

Grandparents create 'Camp Pop N J'

Grandparents in San Diego went above and beyond for their 10-year-old grandson. Max Booth couldn't go to summer camp, so his grandparents started Camp Pop N J.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published
Racial justice organizations call for reforms after contentious arrest in San Diego [Video]

Racial justice organizations call for reforms after contentious arrest in San Diego

Racial justice organizations throughout San Diego County gathered Friday in front of the Carlsbad Police Department to call for law enforcement reforms following the contentious arrest of a 27-year-old..

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 00:54Published
Man acquitted in Stephanie Crowe murder released from jail [Video]

Man acquitted in Stephanie Crowe murder released from jail

A man who was previously acquitted of a 12-year-old Escondido girl's murder was released from county jail this week, months after he was charged with being a felon at a county jail.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is using former team-mate to scout Man Utd transfer

How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is using former team-mate to scout Man Utd transfer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making a habit of turning to old team-mates for transfer advice - and now he is monitoring one of Diego...
Daily Star


Tweets about this