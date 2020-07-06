Man United want Diego Forlan advice about 18-year-old winger – report
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Manchester United are looking to seek advice from Diego Forlan before making a firm offer for Uruguayan prospect Facundo Pellistri, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a deal to sign the 18-year-old in the upcoming transfer window. The same article […]
The post Man United want Diego Forlan advice about 18-year-old winger – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Racial justice organizations throughout San Diego County gathered Friday in front of the Carlsbad Police Department to call for law enforcement reforms following the contentious arrest of a 27-year-old..