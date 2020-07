You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Japanese Sports Fans Can Cheer Remotely at Empty Stadiums with New App



Sports teams in Japan are getting ready to start playing again without fans in the stadiums due to the coronavirus, but Yamaha Corporation has created a new way to enjoy sports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:56 Published on May 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources J-League restarts after pandemic halts play for 4 months TOKYO (AP) β€” Japan’s professional soccer league restarted on Saturday after a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. All 18 top-flight teams...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this