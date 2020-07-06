Scottish Premiership fixtures 2020/21: Celtic and Rangers to meet in October for first Old Firm derby of new season Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The Scottish Premiership fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been released. The new campaign – which will begin with Celtic aiming for ten in a row – is scheduled to start on August 1 and will end in May 2021. SPFL announce Premiership Fixtures. Full details: https://t.co/meLi2UtHXP pic.twitter.com/ue6zDENcWB — SPFL (@spfl) July 6, 2020 Rangers […] 👓 View full article

