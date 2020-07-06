Global  

‘Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United something close to what Kevin De Bruyne gives Man City’ – Tony Cascarino makes huge claim about Red Devils star

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino believes Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s answer to Man City supremo Kevin De Bruyne. The Red Devils sensation continued his fast start to life at Old Trafford on Saturday with two assists and a superb goal during the 5-2 victory over Bournemouth. It means Fernandes, 25, has been involved in 11 goals during […]
