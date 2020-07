Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Chris Evert knows a thing or two about tennis rivalries and she’s noticed something about Serena Williams’ career: The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not had much in the way of rivals. Evert knows that her series of matches through the years against Martina Navratilova — including five finals at Wimbledon, which should be […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova Serena and Venus Williams have played each other 30 times so far and nine of those matches were in Grand Slam finals

FOX Sports 5 hours ago





Tweets about this