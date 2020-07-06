Global  

Jack Grealish hits back at Graeme Souness after outspoken pundit criticises and insists he’s not ‘convinced’ by Aston Villa captain

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020
Jack Grealish has hit back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool midfielder said he ‘wasn’t convinced’ by the Aston Villa captain. While working as a pundit for Sky Sports for Villa’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Souness offered a damning assessment of Grealish in which he criticised the midfielder’s distribution among […]
 Graeme Souness says there are big question marks whether Jack Grealish is ready to play for a top team.

