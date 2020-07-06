|
Jack Grealish hits back at Graeme Souness after outspoken pundit criticises and insists he’s not ‘convinced’ by Aston Villa captain
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Jack Grealish has hit back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool midfielder said he ‘wasn’t convinced’ by the Aston Villa captain. While working as a pundit for Sky Sports for Villa’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Souness offered a damning assessment of Grealish in which he criticised the midfielder’s distribution among […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this