Cardiff City 21/20 to beat Blackburn Rovers in Tuesday’s Championship contest

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Cardiff City win Odds: 21/20 @ Bet 365 With a golden opportunity to extend their buffer in the play-off spots, a high-flying Cardiff will welcome Blackburn to South Wales on Tuesday night. Starting with the hosts, leaving it late and snatching a 1-0 win away at Bristol City over the weekend, Cardiff have […]

The post Cardiff City 21/20 to beat Blackburn Rovers in Tuesday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: EFL Championship goals highlights

EFL Championship goals highlights 01:24

 Take a look at the EFL Championship goals highlights from July 4. Watch the EFL highlights on Quest every Saturday at 9pm and Wednesday’s at 10.30pm for mid-week fixtures. Stream live and catch-up on dplay.

