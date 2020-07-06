Cardiff City 21/20 to beat Blackburn Rovers in Tuesday’s Championship contest Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Competition: Championship Market: Cardiff City win Odds: 21/20 @ Bet 365 With a golden opportunity to extend their buffer in the play-off spots, a high-flying Cardiff will welcome Blackburn to South Wales on Tuesday night. Starting with the hosts, leaving it late and snatching a 1-0 win away at Bristol City over the weekend, Cardiff have […]



The post Cardiff City 21/20 to beat Blackburn Rovers in Tuesday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

