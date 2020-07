Andi RT @LGonTV: Hello to all my new followers 👋🏼 who knew it would take COVID-19 to hit 4K? 🙃 I’m a News and sports reporter in Savannah, Ga. I… 12 minutes ago Jack @fateddestiny_70 Love these https://t.co/ouxP7wAhMr 14 minutes ago mike tortora @PeteButtigieg Do they believe the rest of the world is in on it. All these businesses, sports leagues, etc are com… https://t.co/DtQORT6jOd 24 minutes ago MozziesMom RT @jojo32674: @ConservativeJi1 @NFL @NBA @MLB @NHL @ussoccer @NASCAR I love sports, but unfortunately they have become political and 1 sid… 29 minutes ago Washington MS RT @MarkGartner: As our children get back into their youth sports, parents remember... say these words.. “I love watching you compete” no c… 52 minutes ago Martin Hall RT @Saturn90: The anarchist BLM promotion in Premiership Football and Grand Prix racing have ruined my love of these sports! How stupid are… 3 hours ago Martin Hall The anarchist BLM promotion in Premiership Football and Grand Prix racing have ruined my love of these sports! How… https://t.co/SFqnzoqOi9 3 hours ago dcinwashington @peterrutzler @NnamdiOfoborh4 I love these articles. And I love your writing in @TheAthletic Best investment if… https://t.co/tSs0ykGDLy 3 hours ago