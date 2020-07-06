Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR’s only Black driver and criticized its decision to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues. Exploiting racial tensions, Trump wrongly accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” after one of his crew members discovered a rope […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Trump Calls On Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax'

Trump Calls On Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax' 00:59

 President Trump called on Bubba Wallace to apologize for what he described as the noose “hoax.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters burn American flag in New York on Fourth of July [Video]

Protesters burn American flag in New York on Fourth of July

A group calling themselves the Revolution Club set alight the American flag at Columbus Circle in New York, then marched to Trump Tower and repeated the stunt on Fourth of July. The small crowd..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:46Published
Shannon Sharpe shares final thoughts on NASCAR investigating noose in Bubba Wallace's garage [Video]

Shannon Sharpe shares final thoughts on NASCAR investigating noose in Bubba Wallace's garage

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the news that NASCAR is continuing their investigation after FBI determined that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was not a hate crime. Shannon tells..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime [Video]

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver
FOX Sports

President Donald Trump lashes out at NASCAR and Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

 Trump asks if Wallace has "apologized" and calls the incident a 'HOAX."
Newsday

Trump lashes out at NASCAR and Bubba Wallace over noose, Confederate flag
Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

TammyMcGinley

Tamara McGinley RT @JennaFryer: Trump lashes out at #NASCAR, Bubba Wallace: https://t.co/L93m0L9hJC 3 seconds ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 On Monday, President Donald Trump went after Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, and criticized its decision… https://t.co/hIQdCbShW4 20 seconds ago

WNCN

CBS 17 After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR’s only Black driver and… https://t.co/3iQYeMX8jX 26 seconds ago

Oregonian

The Oregonian Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope https://t.co/lFtFNbAx5B https://t.co/iSv2lZ2YH1 2 minutes ago

chucktweet

Chuck Abrams Now I have seen everything. A sitting POTUS defending the confederate flag. Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Walla… https://t.co/RxcYZNH8z3 2 minutes ago

cbsaustin

CBS Austin Exploiting racial tensions, President Trump wrongly accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating "a hoax" after one of his… https://t.co/12VVHIjI0v 2 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope https://t.co/hjOjQS9EnJ #AutomobileRacing… https://t.co/5AgP6SdqLa 3 minutes ago

13WHAM

13WHAM Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope https://t.co/aJ5l2cGMYV 3 minutes ago