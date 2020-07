Liverpool announce pro contract for Harvey Elliott Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





The post Liverpool announce pro contract for Harvey Elliott appeared first on teamtalk.com. Liverpool have confirmed that Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League champions The post Liverpool announce pro contract for Harvey Elliott appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this