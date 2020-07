48-year-old Pravin Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players' draft. 👓 View full article

