Ndombele still not happy at Tottenham
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is still on non-speaking terms with manager Jose Mourinho – with the report indicating that he has no trust in the Portuguese boss. The former Lyon star looks set to inform his agent that he wants to leave North London during the summer […]
