League One play-off semi-final second leg results: Oxford United beat Portsmouth on penalties and Wycombe avoid Fleetwood comeback to set up Wembley showdown

talkSPORT Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Oxford United and Wycombe will meet in the League One play-off final next Monday. The U’s and Pompey cancelled each other out in the semi-final second leg with another 1-1 draw. Marcus Harness opened the scoring for Oxford with a neat finish in the 38th minute, but the hosts were level thanks to an Ellis […]
