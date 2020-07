Lloris and Son Heung-min embrace in the tunnel after confrontation vs Everton Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min were involved in bizarre half-time bust-up during Tottenham vs Everton clash in the Premier League on Monday night Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min were involved in bizarre half-time bust-up during Tottenham vs Everton clash in the Premier League on Monday night 👓 View full article