Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. “Here to stay,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. […]
