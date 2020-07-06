Chiefs agree to 10-year extension for Patrick Mahomes Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. “Here to stay,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. […] 👓 View full article

