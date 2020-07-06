Global  

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2-2 Werder Bremen: Bremen avoid Bundesliga relegation

BBC Sport Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen avoid relegation from the German top flight on away goals after a 2-2 draw at second division Heidenheim.
