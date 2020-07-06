MATCHDAY: Atletico, Leicester look to cement European places Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Atlético Madrid can virtually seal a Champions League spot with a win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo Atlético Madrid can virtually seal a Champions League spot with a win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this