MATCHDAY: Atletico, Leicester look to cement European places

FOX Sports Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
MATCHDAY: Atletico, Leicester look to cement European placesAtlético Madrid can virtually seal a Champions League spot with a win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo
