Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Both teams to score at West Brom vs Derby 4/6 for Wednesday’s Championship contest

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 With the chance to briefly reclaim their spot at the top of the Championship, West Brom will host play-off chasers Derby on Wednesday evening. Starting with the hosts, while West Brom might have struggled to find their feet on their immediate return from the […]

The post Both teams to score at West Brom vs Derby 4/6 for Wednesday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 [Video]

Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20

The Sky Bet Championship is set for a June 20 resumption after the English Football League agreed on a provisional return date.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this