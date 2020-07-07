|
Inzamam-ul-Haq: Questions will be raised if IPL is held instead of T20 World Cup
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that questions will be raised if Indian Premier League is slotted in the window allotted to ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which in all likelihood will be cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The ICC is yet to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia which is...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this