At 48, Pravin Tambe first Indian to play in Caribbean Premier League
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players' draft.
The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cricket, will need a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI to play in the CPL. The six CPL...
