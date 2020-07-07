Global  

Alan Shearer: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Alan Shearer believes that Mason Greenwood has what it takes to develop into a “world star” at Manchester United in the coming seasons. The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise following his fine performances for Manchester United in recent weeks. Greenwood scored two of Manchester United’s goals as the Red Devils claimed a 5-2 […]

