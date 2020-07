Matteo Guendouzi training alone at Arsenal after brutal Mikel Arteta call Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Matteo Guendouzi has been training alone at Arsenal ever since his ill-fated brawl with Brighton striker Neal Maupay after the 2-1 loss to the Seagulls at the Amex on June 20