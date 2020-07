You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Naomi Osaka Reviews Tennis Scenes, from 'Bridesmaids' to 'Battle of the Sexes'



Tennis champion Naomi Osaka Pro reviews tennis scenes in movies and television including 'Bridesmaids,' ' Battle of the Sexes,' '7 Days in Hell,' 'Borg vs. Mcenroe,' 'Friends from College' and 'Break.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 06:32 Published 3 weeks ago ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption



The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour issue revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:49 Published on June 17, 2020 'Big Three' join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice



Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the tennis players who joined the #BlackOutTuesday campaign against racial injustice, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:25 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this