Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fog shrouds A-League’s restart after coronavirus shutdown

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Coronavirus restrictions forced the shutdown of A-League soccer in Australia in late March. Now fog at Canberra airport has indirectly jeopardized its restart. Three A-League teams from Melbourne tried — but failed — to leave Victoria state before the border with New South Wales closed at midnight Tuesday. Government officials previously announced […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

English Premier League back with doubleheader after 100-day shutdown [Video]

English Premier League back with doubleheader after 100-day shutdown

English Premier League back with doubleheader after 100-day shutdown

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:40Published
Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return [Video]

Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return

Pep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
National Urban League President Talks Black Unemployment, Economic Equality [Video]

National Urban League President Talks Black Unemployment, Economic Equality

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, dives into economic inequities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Morial also discusses how the wealth gap in America can be closed by raising..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Fog shrouds A-League's restart after coronavirus shutdown

Fog shrouds A-League's restart after coronavirus shutdown Coronavirus restrictions forced the shutdown of A-League soccer in late March
FOX Sports


Tweets about this