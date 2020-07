Football: Former All White goalkeeper Jake Gleeson suing Portland Timbers physicians for $15.6 million Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Former All Whites goalkeeper Jake Gleeson has filed a $15.6 million lawsuit against two physicians from Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers. The six-page lawsuit was filed against Dr Richard Edelson and Dr Jonathan Greenleaf...

