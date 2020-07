🇦🇹🏁#AustrianGP #F1 #C4F1🏁🇦🇹 RT @autosport: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks it's a 'gloves off' battle with Red Bull in #F1 now, as the teams squared up in Austria: ht… 17 minutes ago Autosport Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks it's a 'gloves off' battle with Red Bull in #F1 now, as the teams squared up in Aus… https://t.co/nM6j7hJyyT 21 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports #F1 Mercedes: The gloves are off in F1 battle with Red Bull https://t.co/u4M1BAlzKE https://t.co/3ynYqImD3J 26 minutes ago F1reader Mercedes: The gloves are off in F1 battle with Red Bull https://t.co/uyaHzpKrN1 #F1 #MercedesGP 26 minutes ago