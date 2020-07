Glenn Hoddle claims Man Utd star could force Rashford out of starting XI Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Glenn Hoddle believes a Man Utd star “will push Marcus Rashford out” of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up.



Related news from verified sources ‘A wonderful player’: Glenn Hoddle raves about Man United star Glenn Hoddle has praised Mason Greenwood following his recent fine displays for Manchester United, and he is tipping the forward to develop into a key player for...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





