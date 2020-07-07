Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roberto Martinez EXCLUSIVE: Former Wigan boss believes EFL clubs are in ‘serious danger’ after Latics are put into administration

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Ex-Wigan boss Roberto Martinez believes news of his former club’s administration will send a ‘red alert’ to other Football League teams. The Championship side became the first club since the coronavirus pandemic struck to enter administration, leaving them facing a 12-point deduction. The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation

Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation 00:33

 Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Martinez: Wigan fans don't deserve this [Video]

Martinez: Wigan fans don't deserve this

Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan Athletic fell into administration.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:42Published
Heskey: Wigan administration tough to take [Video]

Heskey: Wigan administration tough to take

Former Wigan Athletic striker Emile Heskey reacts to news that the Latics are set to enter administration and his hope that a buyer can be found.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published
'Wigan administration heart-wrenching' [Video]

'Wigan administration heart-wrenching'

Former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe tells Sky Sports News that the timing of the club’s administration is both ‘utterly bizarre and heart-wrenching’

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Wigan player and coach Roberto Martinez opens up on 'shock' of club going into administration

 Exclusive interview: Current Belgium boss, who represented the Latics both on and off the pitch, talks to The Independent about his response to last week's...
Independent


Tweets about this

rowdy_freeman

Andy Freeman RT @GranadaReports: Exclusive: Former #Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez, has told @chrishallitv the EFL need to take action and revi… 3 hours ago

livesey99

SJL🇪🇺 RT @IndyFootball: Exclusive interview: Former Wigan player and coach Roberto Martinez opens up on his 'shock' at club going into administ… 13 hours ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Exclusive interview: Former Wigan player and coach Roberto Martinez opens up on his 'shock' at club going into ad… https://t.co/ZPI1xY4dpw 17 hours ago