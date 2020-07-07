Roberto Martinez EXCLUSIVE: Former Wigan boss believes EFL clubs are in ‘serious danger’ after Latics are put into administration

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 17 hours ago Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation 00:33 Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the...