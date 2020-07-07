Arsenal to offload Guendouzi?

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Arsenal could offload Matteo Guendouzi this summer in light of recent disciplinary issues, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. The Gunners have had a series of attitude problems with the midfielder this season, starting with the trouble he caused at their winter training camp in Dubai, and culminating in the aftermath of his altercation […]
Matteo Guendouzi has been training alone at Arsenal ever since his ill-fated brawl with Brighton striker Neal Maupay after the 2-1 loss to the Seagulls at the... Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london •talkSPORT