You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott has all the leverage over Jerry Jones



Dak Prescott has finally signed the franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving Dak to earn $31 million for the upcoming season. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Dak Prescott still has all the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott could instantly become the highest paid player because of back-pay



Michael Irvin said he believes that when it comes down to it, the Cowboys will end up making Dak Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the league. Irvin also said that not only does Dak deserve the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:40 Published on June 5, 2020 Marcellus Wiley: There is no way Dak can lose any leverage in contract negotiation with Cowboys



Dak Prescott has still not signed the franchise tag deal with the Dallas Cowboys even though the July 15th deadline is quickly approaching. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Dak cannot lose any.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:34 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this