Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones made a mistake of not paying Dak before Mahomes' extension

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones made a mistake of not paying Dak before Mahomes' extensionPatrick Mahomes has just signed a mega-10-year-extension with the Chiefs for 450 million dollars. It is the largest contract in sports history. But with Mahomes getting paid, it's bound to have an effect on Dak Prescott, who has been franchise tagged and is still waiting for his new contract this summer. The Cowboys have until next Wednesday to work out a deal with Dak. Hear why Shannon Sharpe has to say about Mahomes' new deal and what it means for Dak Prescott.
News video: Shannon Sharpe explains why Dak Prescott is ranked too high against opposing QBs in 2020 season

Shannon Sharpe explains why Dak Prescott is ranked too high against opposing QBs in 2020 season 03:03

 The Dallas Cowboys ranked Dak Prescott against the quarterbacks he’ll face in 2020. Coming in at number 1 is Russell Wilson, followed by Lamar Jackson. Dak was ranked third, while Matt Ryan came in at number 4 and Carson Wentz at number 5. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Dak should be lower on the...

