Shannon Sharpe: Jerry Jones made a mistake of not paying Dak before Mahomes' extension Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Patrick Mahomes has just signed a mega-10-year-extension with the Chiefs for 450 million dollars. It is the largest contract in sports history. But with Mahomes getting paid, it's bound to have an effect on Dak Prescott, who has been franchise tagged and is still waiting for his new contract this summer. The Cowboys have until next Wednesday to work out a deal with Dak. Hear why Shannon Sharpe has to say about Mahomes' new deal and what it means for Dak Prescott.


