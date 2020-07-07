Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tougher lockdown in Bengal from July 9

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The West Bengal govt on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in Covid-19 cases, a senior official said. The containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal [Video]

Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal

From West Bengal deciding to extend the lockdown, to Delhi's case tally crossing the 70,000-mark - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst one-day spike..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published
Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet [Video]

Lockdown in WB extended till July 31: Mamata Banerjee at state's all-party meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata on June 24. The meeting was held to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The state has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Hindu Jagran Manch in North 24 Parganas providing food to needy amid COVID-19, cyclone Amphan crisis [Video]

Hindu Jagran Manch in North 24 Parganas providing food to needy amid COVID-19, cyclone Amphan crisis

COVID-19 lockdown and cyclone Amphan has affected normal lives of people in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Hindu Jagran Manch is providing essential items to the needy people. COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

writankarmET

Writankar Mukherjee RT @EconomicTimes: The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from Ju… 36 seconds ago

MohitSharma0811

Mohit Tougher lockdown to be imposed in Bengal from July 9 https://t.co/GGdjmv4Xyx What is the use of this tough lockdow… https://t.co/Uz460hZ9Yu 1 minute ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions fr… https://t.co/4MeFspJOQ9 5 minutes ago

IamMandira

Mandira Saha RT @TOIKolkata: West Bengal to club containment and buffer zones to enforce tougher lockdown from 5pm of July 9 to stem #COVID19 spread, PT… 14 minutes ago

Sleeptosnore

Sleep to snore RT @timesofindia: Tougher lockdown to be imposed in Bengal from July 9 https://t.co/VEWaQzqo3H https://t.co/LUqv7aVjwD 24 minutes ago

PrithaJha

Pritha RT @PTI_News: Bengal to club containment and buffer zones to enforce tougher lockdown from 5 pm of July 9 to stem COVID-19 spread: Official 24 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Tougher lockdown in Bengal from July 9 https://t.co/EBDLwNmxeW 26 minutes ago

dsoumika13

Soumika Das RT @NewIndianXpress: Amid the surge in #COVID19 cases, West Bengal govt has decided to expand areas under #lockdown and impose tougher rest… 31 minutes ago