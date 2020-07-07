|
Tougher lockdown in Bengal from July 9
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The West Bengal govt on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in Covid-19 cases, a senior official said. The containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday.
