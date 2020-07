MLB umpire Joe West, 67, skeptical of coronavirus death count, won't opt out of season Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Joe West, 67 has been an umpire in the majors since 1976 and is closing in on the record for all-time regular season game. He said he won't opt out.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this