Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers live

TheOneAndOnlyDeuce RT @richsharpe89: It's lashing it down in Cardiff. Perfect weather for those two drinks breaks.... #Rovers are yet to win on their five vi… 10 minutes ago

Karl Holbrook RT @lancstelegraph: Follow all the night's action 👇 #Rovers https://t.co/EOhjpkHQAC 17 minutes ago

Sport Playlists Cardiff host Blackburn in tonight's late #Championship kick off 🏟️ Cardiff City Stadium 🕢 7:45pm 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Official… https://t.co/ymfK5eEIeK 18 minutes ago

Blackburn Rovers All the action, team news and build-up from the Cardiff City Stadium https://t.co/URzeQBrzQt 21 minutes ago

Lancashire Telegraph Follow all the night's action 👇 #Rovers https://t.co/EOhjpkHQAC 21 minutes ago

BBC Radio Wales RT @BBCSportWales: The midweek fixtures in the Championship could prove to be pivotal in the final standings 👉https://t.co/TwzPbxfXAX Car… 24 minutes ago

BBC Sport Wales The midweek fixtures in the Championship could prove to be pivotal in the final standings 👉https://t.co/TwzPbxfXAX… https://t.co/vSXYxlIZQi 33 minutes ago