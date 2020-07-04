Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers live

TheOneAndOnlyDeuce RT @richsharpe89: It's lashing it down in Cardiff. Perfect weather for those two drinks breaks....
#Rovers are yet to win on their five vi… 10 minutes ago
Karl Holbrook RT @lancstelegraph: Follow all the night's action 👇 #Rovers https://t.co/EOhjpkHQAC 17 minutes ago
Sport Playlists Cardiff host Blackburn in tonight's late #Championship kick off
🏟️ Cardiff City Stadium
🕢 7:45pm
🏴 Official… https://t.co/ymfK5eEIeK 18 minutes ago
Blackburn Rovers All the action, team news and build-up from the Cardiff City Stadium https://t.co/URzeQBrzQt 21 minutes ago
Lancashire Telegraph Follow all the night's action 👇 #Rovers https://t.co/EOhjpkHQAC 21 minutes ago
BBC Radio Wales RT @BBCSportWales: The midweek fixtures in the Championship could prove to be pivotal in the final standings
👉https://t.co/TwzPbxfXAX
Car… 24 minutes ago
BBC Sport Wales The midweek fixtures in the Championship could prove to be pivotal in the final standings
👉https://t.co/TwzPbxfXAX… https://t.co/vSXYxlIZQi 33 minutes ago
JohnnyBet Picks https://t.co/enOWrdhX7f
Ravier added a bet 'Cardiff City FC - Blackburn Rovers' with odds and prediction 1.93 for Yes, stake - 1/10 45 minutes ago