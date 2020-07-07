MLS Nashville-Chicago match postponed after 5 positive tests
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Tuesday. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday […]
