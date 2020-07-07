You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 39 minutes ago Coronavirus in numbers: 155 further UK deaths



As of 5pm on June 29, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,730 have died in the UK, with 312,654 positive tests. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,414



As of 5pm on 25 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,414 have sadly died in the UK. 309,360 people have tested positive. As of 5pm on 25 June, of those tested.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources MLS Nashville-Chicago match postponed after 5 positive tests Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19

FOX Sports 14 minutes ago





Tweets about this