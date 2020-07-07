Global  

MLS Nashville-Chicago match postponed after 5 positive tests

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Tuesday. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday […]
