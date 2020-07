Morning exercise can resolve sleep problems after heart bypass surgery: Study



Taking morning walks can be a solution if you are facing trouble sleeping after heart bypass surgery, according to recent research.The research was presented on ACNAP Essentials 4 You, a scientific.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago

US man's 'partially artificial' heart seen beating through chest scar



A Wyoming resident shows how his "partially artificial" heart can be seen beating through a scar left on his chest from surgery. Phil Pankau, 37, films his chest revealing the beating motion created.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago