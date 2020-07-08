Brian Lara: West Indies can't last five days

Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Batting legend Brian Lara believes West Indies will need to adopt a proactive approach in the upcoming three-Test series against England and consider the matches as four-day games as the visitors doesn't have the firepower to last five days. The 51-year-old former skipper said while West Indies' boast of a formidable bowling...
England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published