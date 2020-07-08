Global  
 

Brian Lara: West Indies can't last five days

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Batting legend Brian Lara believes West Indies will need to adopt a proactive approach in the upcoming three-Test series against England and consider the matches as four-day games as the visitors doesn't have the firepower to last five days. The 51-year-old former skipper said while West Indies' boast of a formidable bowling...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test 00:31

 West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

