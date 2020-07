A 'beautiful' fight! Jose Mourinho on Tottenham players altercation Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

When Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris confronted Son Heung-min on the field at half-time, Jose Mourinho was far from annoyed. The manager renowned for his own flashpoints and volatility was delighted to see tensions between teammates erupting in public view. "It was beautiful," he said. "Probably it's a consequence of our... When Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris confronted Son Heung-min on the field at half-time, Jose Mourinho was far from annoyed. The manager renowned for his own flashpoints and volatility was delighted to see tensions between teammates erupting in public view. "It was beautiful," he said. "Probably it's a consequence of our 👓 View full article