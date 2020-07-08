Global  
 

Man United, Man City have ‘strong interest’ in two top defenders – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Manchester United and Manchester City both have a “strong interest” in signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, according to reports in the British media. The Independent is reporting that both of the Manchester clubs are eyeing some of the same transfer targets this summer as they bid to bolster their defensive options […]

