Man United, Man City have ‘strong interest’ in two top defenders – report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gary Neville on Man City, UEFA and FFP



Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Manchester City, UEFA and FFP after City successfully overturned their two-year ban from European football. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:02 Published 9 hours ago Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision



Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 12 hours ago Breakdown of officer involved shooting involving mentally unstable man known to police



On Thursday, Baltimore City Police released body worn camera footage of what led up to two officers shooting a man. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 04:11 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Manchester United and Man City to go head-to-head for centre-back targets including Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar are the top names in the frame for both clubs with the two set to battle it out for their signatures...

Independent 1 week ago





Tweets about this