Man United, Man City have ‘strong interest’ in two top defenders – report
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Manchester United and Manchester City both have a “strong interest” in signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, according to reports in the British media. The Independent is reporting that both of the Manchester clubs are eyeing some of the same transfer targets this summer as they bid to bolster their defensive options […]
The post Man United, Man City have ‘strong interest’ in two top defenders – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team was repeatedly warned about a potential coronavirus spike for the city, says Gimodo. Tulsa...
Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published