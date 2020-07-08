COVID-19: Sourav Ganguly fan club to distribute masks, feed poor on his birthday
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () A city-based Sourav Ganguly fan club will distribute masks with the BCCI President's photo printed on them on his 48th birthday -- on Wednesday -- as part of their endeavour to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ganguly's fan group, 'Maharajer Darbare', have decided to distribute masks with Ganguly's 1996 Lord's debut...
Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist...