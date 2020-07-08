Global  

Sky Sports pundit reacts to Dani Ceballos’ display in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Leicester

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on Dani Ceballos following his fine display during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night. The Spanish playmaker made his 15th start of the Premier League season at The Emirates as he continued his recent good form in the Arsenal team. Ceballos was involved in […]

Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Vardy: Our patience paid off

Vardy: Our patience paid off 01:48

 Jamie Vardy praised his Leicester teammates for their 1-1 draw against Arsenal and feels that the Foxes deserved at least a point as they continue to battle for a place in the Premier League top four.

