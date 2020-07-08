Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VAR inconsistencies haunt Arsenal again as Kolasinac grows into new Arteta role

Football.london Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
VAR inconsistencies haunt Arsenal again as Kolasinac grows into new Arteta roleThe talking points from the Gunners 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this