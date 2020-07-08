Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool FC eye £32m deal for experienced 29-year-old midfielder – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Liverpool FC are interested in a £32m deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window, according to a report. The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool FC are tracking the 29-year-old as the Bayern Munich star has one year left on his current deal at the Bundesliga champions. The same […]

The post Liverpool FC eye £32m deal for experienced 29-year-old midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots [Video]

Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots

Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed to the New England Patriots for a one-year, $7.5 million deal. The Panthers released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City [Video]

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles [Video]

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles

A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal in talks to sign 19-year-old Hungary midfielder – report

 Arsenal are in advanced talks to complete a deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the current transfer window, according to a report in...
The Sport Review

Football rumours from the media

 *Thiago Alcantara *is reportedly “desperate” to play in the Premier League and could be heading to Merseyside as Liverpool consider a £32 million deal for...
Belfast Telegraph

Adam Lallana hailed as Liverpool ‘legend’ as Jurgen Klopp confirms midfielder will not play again before free transfer this summer

 Adam Lallana has played his final game for Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. The Reds boss hailed the 32-year-old as a ‘legend’ before revealing...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this